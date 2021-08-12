Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,961 shares of company stock valued at $66,944,491. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWLO traded up $12.33 on Thursday, hitting $368.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,152. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 10.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

