Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 11,975 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -130.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

