Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 5,914 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up about 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,846.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.39. 881,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,370. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.95. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $76.71 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

