Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.