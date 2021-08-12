Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 51.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LITE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.11. 341,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,589. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

