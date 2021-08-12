Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $43.50 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GTBIF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $31.30 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

