Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will announce sales of $14.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.40 million and the highest is $14.60 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year sales of $55.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.50 million to $55.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $88.75 million, with estimates ranging from $79.90 million to $97.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Greenbrook TMS.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 million.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBNH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBNH traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.18. 221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563. Greenbrook TMS has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.53.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.