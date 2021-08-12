GreenPower Motor (GP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 65.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%. On average, analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GP opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 15.44. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.05 million and a PE ratio of -45.09.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenPower Motor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of GreenPower Motor worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

