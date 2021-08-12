GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Stake Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,823,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $17,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GreenSky by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSKY. Citigroup upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $7.93 on Thursday. GreenSky, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

