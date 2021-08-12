Greg Bettinelli Sells 3,547 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Greg Bettinelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boot Barn alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $962,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.67. 2,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,962. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.