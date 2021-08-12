Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of GDYN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.66. 643,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,166. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.19.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,819.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,095,958 shares of company stock worth $76,812,959 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,486 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 52,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

