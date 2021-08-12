Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $507,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

