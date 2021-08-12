G&S Capital LLC Acquires 707 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.32. 229,928 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.61. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

