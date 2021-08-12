G&S Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PING. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Ping Identity by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PING has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of PING traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 797,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,142. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.33. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

