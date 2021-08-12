G&S Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.2% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.64. 4,852,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,767,915. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.