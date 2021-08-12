G&S Capital LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.37. 1,719,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

