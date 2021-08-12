G&S Capital LLC Sells 5,155 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.87. 3,920,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,787. The company has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

