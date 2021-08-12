GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Sells $310,267.20 in Stock

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Craig Ross sold 41,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $310,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GTYH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 59,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,018. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $417.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.14. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 82.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTYH. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in GTY Technology in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GTY Technology during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in GTY Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in GTY Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GTY Technology during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on GTY Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

