GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.17% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GTYH stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $419.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.14. GTY Technology has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 82.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,702 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 39.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,411,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 396,665 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $7,648,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GTY Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $5,254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GTY Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 128,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

