Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE GHLD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.62. 435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,308. Guild has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $307.20 million and a PE ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guild stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

