GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,372 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $327,000.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,486 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68.

