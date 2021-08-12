GWM Advisors LLC Buys 19,293 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 0.7% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

NYSE MS traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $104.67. 6,158,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,615,035. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.72.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

