GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 5,571 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $298.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,023. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

