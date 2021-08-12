GWM Advisors LLC Sells 12,708 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,708 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $13,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $52.70. 1,126,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,023. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

