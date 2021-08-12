GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GXO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 46,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,455. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $77.48.

