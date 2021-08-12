GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GXO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.32. The company had a trading volume of 26,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,455. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $77.48.

