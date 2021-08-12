GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.02% from the stock’s previous close.

GXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $69.40 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $77.48.

