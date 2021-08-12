Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.44, but opened at $43.16. Halozyme Therapeutics shares last traded at $41.65, with a volume of 5,497 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 63,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

