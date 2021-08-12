Handshake Price Hits $0.20 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Handshake has a total market cap of $82.15 million and $726,126.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 412,431,853 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

