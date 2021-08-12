Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 246 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after acquiring an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Whirlpool by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 103.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 94,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Whirlpool by 45.2% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,909,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.79. 417,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $164.06 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

