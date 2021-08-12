Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.46. 9,157,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,659,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

