Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $4.20 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.3% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,181,000 after acquiring an additional 701,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,265,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,493,000 after acquiring an additional 135,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $75.42. 3,396,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,739,696. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $136.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $924,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,991.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,604 shares of company stock valued at $37,142,089. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

