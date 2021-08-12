Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,418,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,969. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

