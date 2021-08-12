Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 1,330 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.5% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,437,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,634. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.65 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.86.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

