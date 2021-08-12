Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $5.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HDI. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Monday. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.42.

Shares of HDI stock traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$20.68 and a twelve month high of C$40.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.28. The company has a market cap of C$833.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$368.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.50 million.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

