Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) PT Raised to C$60.50

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$60.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

HDIUF stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 728. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

