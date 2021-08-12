Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$48.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.42.
HDI stock opened at C$38.91 on Monday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$20.68 and a 52 week high of C$40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$828.32 million and a P/E ratio of 18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$34.28.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
