Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.42.

HDI stock opened at C$38.91 on Monday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$20.68 and a 52 week high of C$40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$828.32 million and a P/E ratio of 18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$34.28.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$368.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$353.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.7024023 earnings per share for the current year.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

