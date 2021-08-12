Hardy Reed LLC Has $446,000 Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Shares of PCTY traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $254.83. The stock had a trading volume of 159,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,163. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $255.04. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 225.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.42.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

