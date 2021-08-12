Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $63,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $82,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $107,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

