Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $186,000 Stock Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,174.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Quanterix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after buying an additional 646,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

QTRX stock opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.88. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $92.57.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $186,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $85,017.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,621 shares of company stock worth $2,555,040. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

