Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $96,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $108.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $110.23.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Argus raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

