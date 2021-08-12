Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter worth $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 401.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 139.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $174.60 on Thursday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.98.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

