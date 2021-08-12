Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,974 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYX. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 57.6% during the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alteryx by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.86. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. dropped their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,392 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.