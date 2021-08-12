Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 786 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 48.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Shares of EA opened at $138.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,162 shares of company stock valued at $17,886,952. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

