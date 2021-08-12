Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $73,000 Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sabre by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,725,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Insiders have sold a total of 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.52. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The company had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.