Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,650

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

HL has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,689.33 ($22.07).

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 1,480.50 ($19.34) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,623.28. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of £7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 21.43.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

