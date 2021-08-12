Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

HRGLY stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.19. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

