Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

HRMY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.34. 8,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.33. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $771,890 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

