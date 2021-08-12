HC Wainwright Cuts Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $247.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $251.00 to $247.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.36.

MRTX stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $139.89. 4,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,622. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.60. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $125.92 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 106.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 172,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,943,000 after buying an additional 89,395 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $518,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 801.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

