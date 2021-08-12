HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 100.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PLSE stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. 1,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,309. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $605.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

